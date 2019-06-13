|
|
Lawrence James McDermott, June 9, 2019, age 88. Late of Flossmoor, formerly of Chicago Heights. Beloved husband of Ellen M. McDermott, nee O'Shea. Dear father of John (Caryn) McDermott, Patrick (Lizzie) McDermott and Mike (Brooke) McDermott. Cherished grandfather of Megan, Nicholas, Michael and Maddie McDermott. Loving brother of Thomas (the late Vicki) McDermott and the late Mary (the late Clyde) White. Memorial visitation Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy., Homewood from 9:30 a.m. until the time of memorial mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. www.info@tews-ryanfh.com or 708 798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019