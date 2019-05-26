|
Lawrence Jamrose, age 75, late of Tinley Park, IL. US Army Vietnam Veteran. Loving brother of Laurine Contrino nee Jamrose. Dear uncle of Julie (George) Winistorfer, and great uncle of George and Adam Winistorfer. Caring cousin of many. Visitation Monday, 4:00-8:00 PM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 Harlem Avenue Tinley Park, IL. 60477. Funeral Tuesday, 9:30 AM at the Funeral Home to St. George Church, Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in private in Resurrection Cemetery. Larry retired from RR Donnelley after years of service. For information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019