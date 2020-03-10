Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lawrence Jay Blum

Lawrence Jay Blum Obituary
Lawrence Jay Blum, age 89, born in Chicago 1930 and resided in Naples, Florida, and previously in several north suburban Chicago communities; beloved husband of the late Alice Blum; loving father of David (Janet) Blum, Carol (Matt Feuer) Blum, and Howard (Beth) Blum; adored grandfather of Meryl, Andrew, Rebecca, Emily, Frederick and Katherine; cherished life partner of Fay Katlin.

Larry will be lovingly remembered for his wisdom, aphorisms, devotion, business acumen and for never tiring of telling the same jokes. An entrepreneur, he co-founded a commodities trading brokerage (Eisen & Blum), and an options brokerage (Securities Options Corporation). He was a long-time member of the Chicago Board of Trade and served as Vice Chairman of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, where many members and staff gratefully remember his mentorship. An avid pilot, Larry enjoyed flying his beloved plane to his farm in southern Illinois. His farm produced memorably delicious peaches. In lieu of flowers, contribution to a Parkinson's or a .

Service Wednesday, 2:00 p.m. at Temple Jeremiah, 937 N. Happ Road, Northfield. Interment Private. For condolence information: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020
