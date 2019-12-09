|
Lawrence Jay Broutman, 81, known to friends as "Larry," a lifelong Chicagoan, was a professor, entrepreneur, world-wide explorer, nature & wildlife photographer, author, as well as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, dog-lover and citizen of Chicago.
Larry was a pioneer in the field of plastics and composite materials. He began his research career as an undergraduate at MIT, and in 1963 was the first recipient of their Doctorate Degree in Materials Engineering and Science. He then became a Professor of Mechanics and Materials Engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology from the mid-1960s through 1982. During that time he lectured, served as a PhD Supervisor for dozens of students, wrote approximately 170 technical publications, co-authored two textbooks, edited nine reference books, was awarded four patents and received five best paper honors from the Society of Plastics Engineers. In the 1980s Larry founded L.J. Broutman and Associates, a laboratory and consultancy whose services included research, materials failure analysis, and expert testimony.
Larry's research methods played an important role in developing modern products such as body armor, household appliances and wind turbines. He was a pioneer in both the use of scanning electron microscopes and impact testing, building an early instrument to test glass and laminates. He also pioneered cold-forming, which applied metalworking to thermoplastics. Later, Larry turned to plastic pipe, developing research methods that helped foster a new world of plastics in civil engineering applications such as underground fuel-storage tanks, bridges and pipe applications. He served as a president of the Society of Plastics Engineers (1977), won their prestigious International Award in 2006, and was admitted to the Plastics Hall of Fame in 2012.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Larry was an avid traveler and photographer. With his wife Susanne, he spent nearly 25 years traveling to far-flung locales, in search of adventure and the perfect photograph. Their special love was Africa, where they repeatedly returned for extended safaris, primarily for the purpose of photographing landscapes, animals and tribal peoples. His photography projects include work with Lincoln Park Zoo, Africa Geographic, BBC Wildlife, Children's Memorial Hospital Clinic, and The Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. Larry was a finalist in Africa Geographic Magazine's 2017 Photographer of the Year contest.
During his retirement, Larry translated his passion for photography into the publishing of five books: "Chicago Unleashed", "Chicago Monumental", "Chicago Eternal", "Chicago Treasure" and "African Treasure", for which he provided both the photography and research. Larry's books have won multiple awards for cover art, interior design, and photography. Proceeds from all books are donated to the nonprofit agencies The Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Disabled, and Access Living.
Larry was also a devoted philanthropist, focusing on both international and local causes. Larry was an early supporter of the MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI), a program matching MIT students with internships, research and teaching opportunities abroad. Larry was also a tireless promoter of The Chicago Lighthouse (where he was a board member and honored as 2017 "Man of the Year"); Access Living; the Anne & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago; and was a patron of Chicago art and culture, with a special interest in theatre. In 2019, Larry was proclaimed "Outstanding Chicagoan" by the Chicago City Council, and September 21st was designated "Chicago Treasure Day" in order to "honor our children and promote the power and beauty of access and inclusion."
Larry was preceded in death by his loving parents Mildred and Carl Broutman, his first wife Shelley Jaffe, niece Laney Landaker and brother-in-law Morrey Bender. He was additionally preceded in death by beloved cousins Stuart Chalem, Steve Rosen and Larry Barnett.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife Susanne Broutman, his loving sister Adrienne, his loved son Jim Broutman and husband Kevin Coyle, his loved daughter Marcy Leeman and husband Milt, loved step-son Jamie Cohen, loved step-daughter Julie Cohen and husband Steve Wozniak, his adored grandchildren Shelley and Hannah Leeman, and Aria and Chloe Wozniak, and his brother-in-law Stephen Score and wife Eleanor. He is additionally survived by his nieces and nephews.
Larry is fondly remembered for his deep love of his dogs Walker, Skyler, Shadow and Tanzy. Larry will be missed by his loving family, friends and colleagues.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11 at 10:00am at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette; with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Rd, Skokie, following the service. For information regarding condolence calls and Shiva, please call the funeral home at 847-256-5700.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Disabled (chicagolighthouse.org) or Access Living (accessingliving.org).
