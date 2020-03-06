|
Lawrence "Larry" J. Swiech, 68. Loving Husband of Angeline "Angel" nee Demopoulos. Loving Father of Alexis (James) Metcalf, Nicholas (Kristin) and Camille. Cherished Papa of Emily, Peighton, Nicholas, Parker, James, Audrey and Johnathan. Dear Brother of Kathy (Mike) and Brother In Law of Mario (Peggy), Jackie (Jack), Jim (Sue) and the late Kathleen. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dear "Dad" of Bruno. "Papa Larry" will be missed by many dear family and friends. Proud Member of Local 399.
Visitation Sunday March 8, 2020 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm at CURLEY FUNERAL HOME, 6116 W. 111th ST., Chicago Ridge, IL. Family and friends will meet on Monday March 9, 2020 for Mass at 10:00am at St. Patrick Church, 638 N. Calumet Rd., Chesterton, Indiana. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery in Chesterton, Indiana. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 or St. Jude Children Hospital will be appreciated. For Info: www.curleyfuneralhome.com or 708-422-2700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2020