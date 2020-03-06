Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
CURLEY FUNERAL HOME
6116 W. 111th ST
Chicago Ridge, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
638 N. Calumet Rd
Chesterton, IN
View Map

Lawrence John Swiech

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence John Swiech Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" J. Swiech, 68. Loving Husband of Angeline "Angel" nee Demopoulos. Loving Father of Alexis (James) Metcalf, Nicholas (Kristin) and Camille. Cherished Papa of Emily, Peighton, Nicholas, Parker, James, Audrey and Johnathan. Dear Brother of Kathy (Mike) and Brother In Law of Mario (Peggy), Jackie (Jack), Jim (Sue) and the late Kathleen. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dear "Dad" of Bruno. "Papa Larry" will be missed by many dear family and friends. Proud Member of Local 399.

Visitation Sunday March 8, 2020 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm at CURLEY FUNERAL HOME, 6116 W. 111th ST., Chicago Ridge, IL. Family and friends will meet on Monday March 9, 2020 for Mass at 10:00am at St. Patrick Church, 638 N. Calumet Rd., Chesterton, Indiana. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery in Chesterton, Indiana. In lieu of flowers donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 or St. Jude Children Hospital will be appreciated. For Info: www.curleyfuneralhome.com or 708-422-2700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -