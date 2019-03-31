Resources More Obituaries for Lawrence Kreczmer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lawrence Kreczmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers The world has lost a giant.Lawrence Kreczmer (Larry) was not a captain of industry – a Vanderbilt or a Rockefeller. In fact if you were to ask him about his success, he would say "I just worked hard and succeeded beyond my wildest dreams." What Larry Kreczmer was – what he meant to so many people – was something greater. Larry cared for people. He sacrificed for people. Over the span of his life, he took care of thousands of people. He helped numerous employees and friends get through countless personal tragedies; he helped hosts of customers weather bad financial times. His caring, his sacrifice, were inherent to his being. He was, in essence, a first responder to the human condition.Larry was born October 16, 1942, the son of Sophie (Gorski) and Joseph Kreczmer; and grew up in a hard-working Roseland household with siblings Patricia (Kreczmer) Odden and David Kreczmer where everyone contributed to the family's corner grocery and Polish Deli. He graduated from Fenger High School in 1960 and started work at Simoniz while waiting to attend the University of Illinois. At Simoniz he met Mary (Rago) Kreczmer who was the younger sister of his Fenger classmate and good friend Bella (Rago) Zielinski. Larry quit the University of Illinois and architecture a year later and wed his dream girl on October 26, 1963. Larry and Mary were to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary in 2019.Larry lived sacrifice on a level not understood or practiced today. Newly married with no higher education, Larry worked days and studied accounting at night in order to qualify for a job with Corn Products. Hard work led him to a position with Argo State Bank; where Larry would rise to eventually become President. After the acquisition of Argo by Harris Bank and Bank of Montreal, Larry was promoted to Regional President, managing over twenty offices and over one-billion dollars in assets throughout the southwest suburbs.Throughout his banking career, Larry was an active volunteer and supporter of numerous causes. He was President of the United Way of Des Plaines Valley for five years and served on their board for twenty years.To say that he was a hard worker would be an understatement. Lawrence Kreczmer gave every task his best effort. Larry retired from Harris Bank in 1998, the same year he was diagnosed with stage 4 Lymphoblastic Lymphoma. Despite a zero percent five-year survival rate, Larry survived nearly 21 additional years.In 2001, Larry signed on to be one of the founders of American Eagle Bank. From 2001 until 2003 he came out of retirement to serve as the Bank's COO and Cashier. He re-retired in 2003 but remained on the board of directors of the Bank until the present day.Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Kreczmer; his siblings David and Patricia; his children Barry Kreczmer and Renee Kreczmer; and his grandchildren Matthew Kreczmer, Katherine Kreczmer, Marisa Kreczmer, and Keira Kreczmer.Larry was a worker. He was a giver. It is without doubt that as he now finally meets our Lord, he will be told; You saw I was hungry and fed me; You saw I was sick and lonely, and you visited me; and You saw I was in need of comfort, and you comforted me. Welcome home my child, well done.