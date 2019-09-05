|
|
Lawrence "Larry" Kreft, longtime resident of Hillside, age 91. Beloved husband of Helen; loving uncle and friend to many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019