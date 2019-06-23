Lawrence L. Kroll, 97 – WWII veteran of Chicago and Fort Lauderdale passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019. Larger than life, he died just as he lived – on his own terms. An avid bridge player and Gold Life Master at his sport, he played up to six days a week until the week before his death, celebrating being able to "live this time of life and enjoy every bloody minute of it." He and his stories will be missed by all who knew him, especially his son Peter (Torrie); grandchildren Kim Wolfberg (Kevin), Dana Kroll, Olivia Belmonti (Gary), and Vanessa Flink-Larsen; great grandchildren Oliver, Thomas, and Margaret Wolfberg and Fiona, Luca, and Celeste Belmonti; brother Robert Kroll (Patricia), sister-in-law Marilyn Kroll (Norman) and many other relatives as well as dearest friend, Donato Di Luzio. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Betty (nee Postelnek) 2004, daughter Cathy 1966, parents Nathan and Minnie Kroll, brother Norman, and sister Rochelle (Kagan). Graveside funeral Westlawn Cemetery on Friday, June 28 at 12 pm; celebration of his life to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zacharias Center, 4275 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee, IL 60031. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary