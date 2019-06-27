Home

Lawrence L. Gurtowski

Lawrence L. Gurtowski Obituary
Lawrence L. Gurtowski, age 87 of Plainfield, Il, passed away June 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carla (nee Pasquinelli) of 67 years; Father of Ken (Geri), Lauren (Dan) Hmura, Dale (Diane), and preceded in death by daughter Carolyn (Bret) Duesdieker. Loving grandfather of Anthony, Nicholas (Katelyn), Kailyn, Brittany and Kyle. Dear brother of Thomas, Loretta (Michael) Whalen, Frank (Nancy) and Chuck (Abby). Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019
