Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle
505 Kingston Dr
Romeoville, IL
Lawrence L. Gurtowski Obituary
Lawrence L. Gurtowski, age 87 of Plainfield, Il, passed away June 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carla (nee Pasquinelli) of 67 years; Father of Ken (Geri), Lauren (Dan) Hmura, Dale (Diane), and preceded in death by daughter Carolyn (Bret) Duesdieker. Loving grandfather of Anthony, Nicholas (Katelyn), Kailyn, Brittany and Kyle. Dear brother of Thomas, Loretta (Michael) Whalen, Frank (Nancy) and Chuck (Abby). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3 PM - 9 PM at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave, Darien. Memorial Mass Saturday 10 AM meeting at St. Andrew the Apostle, 505 Kingston Dr, Romeoville. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 27 to June 28, 2019
