Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Laurence Catholic Church
225 Jewett St
Elgin, IL
View Map
Kulpit , Lawrence Lee Lawrence L. Kulpit, 61, of Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born on October 15, 1957, the son of the late Edward H. and Helen (Krupa) Kulpit. Loving husband of Kathy (nee Laudont) Kulpit. Dear brother of Edward E. (the late Kathleen) Kulpit, Cynthia (the late Charles) Papish and the late Richard (Paula) Kulpit. Fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 4:00pm – 8:00pm, at the Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., (rt. 31), Elgin, IL, 60123. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:30am, at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 225 Jewett St., Elgin, IL 60123, with burial following, at Assumption Cemetery, Winfield, IL. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019
