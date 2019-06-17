|
Kulpit , Lawrence Lee Lawrence L. Kulpit, 61, of Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born on October 15, 1957, the son of the late Edward H. and Helen (Krupa) Kulpit. Loving husband of Kathy (nee Laudont) Kulpit. Dear brother of Edward E. (the late Kathleen) Kulpit, Cynthia (the late Charles) Papish and the late Richard (Paula) Kulpit. Fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 4:00pm – 8:00pm, at the Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., (rt. 31), Elgin, IL, 60123. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:30am, at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 225 Jewett St., Elgin, IL 60123, with burial following, at Assumption Cemetery, Winfield, IL. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
