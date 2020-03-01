|
Lawrence M. Buescher, 91, passed peacefully surrounded by family February 6, 2020. Larry was born November 14,1928 to Lorenz and Josephine Buescher nee: (Bliss). Beloved husband to Robbe Buescher nee (Beamer)for 66 years. Loving father to L. Randall Buescher (Janet Roderick) and Cynthia McCarthy (late Tom). Dear grandfather to Amelia (Buescher) DuBois, Tom McCarthy (Kim), Patrick McCarthy, Anne (McCarthy) Safranski (Austin), Lillian Roderick-Buescher, Wyatt Roderick-Buescher and Lena Roderick-Buescher. Great Grandfather to Layne DuBois, Rycken DuBois and Freya DuBois, James McCarthy, Andrew McCarthy, Adam McCarthy and Caroline McCarthy.
Larry was the successful co-founder of Bish Creative Display. He was a wonderful, loving and sharing man, a gifted artist with a great smile and a sense of humor. He loved to travel with Robbe to get glimpses of other worlds. Volunteering was his way of giving back. Wanting to know all cultures he volunteered for many years as a tutor for ESL adults. He was active in scouting, AFS, and school art programs. There will be a Celebration of Life for Larry. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020