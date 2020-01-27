Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Park
Rand Rd. and Rte 53
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Freed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence M. Freed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence M. Freed Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" M. Freed, age 73. Beloved husband for 50 years to Inez, nee Goodrich; loving father of Lesley & Jennifer Freed; dear brother of Sandra (the late Joe) Dunn & Roberta (Ralph) Teplitz; devoted son of the late Al and Clara. Graveside funeral Wednesday January 29th, 11 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand Rd. and Rte 53 in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's name may be made to JourneyCare

www.journeycare.org/donate

Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH

630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now