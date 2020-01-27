|
Lawrence "Larry" M. Freed, age 73. Beloved husband for 50 years to Inez, nee Goodrich; loving father of Lesley & Jennifer Freed; dear brother of Sandra (the late Joe) Dunn & Roberta (Ralph) Teplitz; devoted son of the late Al and Clara. Graveside funeral Wednesday January 29th, 11 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand Rd. and Rte 53 in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's name may be made to JourneyCare
www.journeycare.org/donate
Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH
630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020