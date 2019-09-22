|
|
Lawrence "Larry" M. Sulma, 61, of Crystal Lake, Illinois was born on April 12, 1958 and passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was the former husband of Lisa Sulma; dear brother of Jeff (Rita) Sulma; nephew of Stella McClory; and uncle to many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lillian Sulma. Larry will always be remembered for his kindness, love of family and his passion of music – especially jazz. He was also a proud Chicago sports fan. Services and interment will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019