Lawrence McCaffrey, age 94, of Evanston, IL. Beloved husband of the late Joan McCaffrey nee McNamara. Loving father of Kevin (Jean Luft) McCaffrey, Sheila McCaffrey (Fernando Trigoso), and Patricia McCaffrey. Proud grandfather of Sean (Lisa Venne) McCaffrey, Emily McCaffrey (Kieran Casey), and Brian (Christine Witnik) McCaffrey; Alejandra, Monica, and Sean Trigoso; and Kathleen (Jordan) Volbrecht. Cherished great grandfather of Martin and Robert McCaffrey; Owen and Charles Casey; and Kaiden Volbrecht, Mikayla McCaffrey, and Sophia Volbrecht. Dear brother of the late Patricia (Jack) Dwyer. Interment will be private at Calvary Cemetery, Evanston, IL. A Mass celebrating his life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 North Knox Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
