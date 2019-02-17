Home

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Divine Savior Church
6700 Main St,
Downers Grove, IL
Lawrence Musielak Obituary
Lawrence Musielak, age 87, of Downers Grove. Beloved husband of the late Barbara, nee Zickus. Loving father of Stephen (Catharine) Musielak, Janice Musielak, Linda (Donald) Smuskiewicz and John (Laurie) Musielak. Devoted grandfather of Donald and Amanda Smuskiewicz, Matthew, Samantha and Andrew Musielak. Dear brother of Daniel (Sue), the late Leonard (late Lorraine) and the late Veronica (late Vito) Tenteris. Fond uncle to many. Lawrence was the owner of Vitak-Elsnic Music in Chicago and went on to be a successful real estate broker in Downers Grove. A memorial mass will be held 12 noon Saturday Feb. 23rd at Divine Savior Church, 6700 Main St, Downers Grove. Memorials in Lawrence's memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
