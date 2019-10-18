Home

Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
Lawrence P. Buckley Jr., 58. Beloved husband of Mary for 30 years; loving father of Larry III (Storyheart), Jacob & the late Elsa Patricia Buckley; proud grandfather of Winry; fond brother of Patricia Rausch, Kathrine Buckley, Deborah (Ernie) Scheitel & the late Sandra Collins; uncle of many. Visitation Sunday 4-9 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Funeral service Monday 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019
