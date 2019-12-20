Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Lawrence (Larry) P. Bunyon, age 71. Beloved husband of Susan nee Merola; loving father of Lawrence, Jr. (Josephine) and Patrick (Melinda); fond grandfather of Ava, Ariana, Lawrence and Leo; dear brother of Patrick (Rose) Bunyon; brother-in-law of the late Guy Sr. (Sharon) Merola; fond uncle of Marci, Guy, Jr., Patrick (Kylie), Matthew and Nicole. Memorial Visitation Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12:00 noon until time of Memorial Service at 3:30 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019
