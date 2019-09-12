|
|
Lawrence P. Kilcran "Larry," 84, of Grayslake formerly of Chicago, passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 58 years of Eleanor Kilcran née Arnoldsen; loving father of Nancy (Michael) Ward and Beth (Patrick) Flannery; proud Puppa of Ben Malcolm, Emma, Eleanor, Anna and Michael Ward, Aidan and Sean Flannery; brother of Michael Kilcran and the late James Kilcran and Barbara Toral. He was also a cherished brother-in-law and uncle of many. Additionally, Larry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard as a Second Lieutenant in the artillery division. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3 pm at Wrenward Farm, 30399 N. Chardon Lane, Grayslake. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Skin Cancer Foundation, 205 Lexington Avenue, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10016 (www.skincancer.org) or The American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe, Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603 (www.diabetes.org). Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019