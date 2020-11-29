1/
Lawrence Patterson
1942 - 2020
Lawrence F. Patterson, JD died on November 18, 2020 in the presence of his family. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (nee Melancon), his three daughters, Michelle (Michael Fitzpatrick), Danielle (Chris) Balcer and Nicolle (Danny) Ollier; seven grandchildren, Nathaniel, Nolan, Audrey and Jasper Ollier; Christopher, Jonathan and Gideon Balcer; his brother Robert and sisters, Margaret Coty and Virginia McRay. He was born on September 16, 1942 in Chicago and was the youngest of six children. He attended Loyola Law School and was a practicing attorney for nearly 40 years. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no public service at this time. Lawrence's family looks forward to a celebration of his life when everyone can gather again. He will be interred at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. Arrangements entrusted to Cappetta's West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000. For a more complete obituary please visit www.westsuburbanfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
