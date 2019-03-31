|
Lawrence R. Huene, age 78, suddenly, resident of Downers Grove, avid photographer and owner of Larry Huene Photography; member of West Suburban Concert Band; beloved husband of Anne, nee Lally; loving father of Lawrence E. (Danielle); brother-in-law of Maureen (the late Patrick) Miller, Patrick (the late Margaret) Lally, Andrew Lally, John (Mary) Lally, Teresa (Dan) Prendergast and the late Michael Lally, James (Brenda) Lally, Thomas Lally; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mary of Gostyn Catholic Church, 445 Prairie Avenue, Downers Grove. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Patrick Fathers, 8422 West Windsor, Chicago, Illinois 60656. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019