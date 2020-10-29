1/
Lawrence R. Travis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence R. Travis, age 83; Beloved husband of the late Nona Travis, nee Rucker; Loving father of Simone Travis, Susanne McCarthy, and Jennifer Hanes; Dearest grandfather of Thomas McCarthy, Gabrielle (Margaret Leiby-Tate) Tate, Sarah McCarthy, Frank Hanes III, Jake Hanes, and Molly McCarthy; Dear brother of Carol (Dan) Sullivan, Diane Travis, Denise Martin, Daniel Travis, and John Travis; Brother-in-law of Michael Rucker; Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral and interment private. Arrangements by Lack and Sons Funeral Home, 9236 South Roberts Road, Hickory Hills, IL. 60457. Information 708-430-5700.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved