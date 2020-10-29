Lawrence R. Travis, age 83; Beloved husband of the late Nona Travis, nee Rucker; Loving father of Simone Travis, Susanne McCarthy, and Jennifer Hanes; Dearest grandfather of Thomas McCarthy, Gabrielle (Margaret Leiby-Tate) Tate, Sarah McCarthy, Frank Hanes III, Jake Hanes, and Molly McCarthy; Dear brother of Carol (Dan) Sullivan, Diane Travis, Denise Martin, Daniel Travis, and John Travis; Brother-in-law of Michael Rucker; Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral and interment private. Arrangements by Lack and Sons Funeral Home, 9236 South Roberts Road, Hickory Hills, IL. 60457. Information 708-430-5700.