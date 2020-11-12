Our beloved brother, Larry Kinnucan, died on October 26, 2020 at the age of 68. Larry was a kind and generous soul and had a great sense of humor. His hail-fellow, well-met demeanor enabled him to connect instantly even with total strangers. In his early years, Larry was a carpenter who learned his trade from a master carpenter in his home town of Lake Forest, IL. That carpenter regarded Larry as a son and heir apparent, leaving his workshop to Larry when he died. The workshop was Larry's pride and joy. Larry was a craftsman who took great pride in his work, refusing to take short cuts. Larry will be sorely missed by all that were lucky enough to know him. Larry's family will host a celebration of his life in Lake Forest during Summer 2021.





