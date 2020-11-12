1/
Lawrence Richard Kinnucan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beloved brother, Larry Kinnucan, died on October 26, 2020 at the age of 68. Larry was a kind and generous soul and had a great sense of humor. His hail-fellow, well-met demeanor enabled him to connect instantly even with total strangers. In his early years, Larry was a carpenter who learned his trade from a master carpenter in his home town of Lake Forest, IL. That carpenter regarded Larry as a son and heir apparent, leaving his workshop to Larry when he died. The workshop was Larry's pride and joy. Larry was a craftsman who took great pride in his work, refusing to take short cuts. Larry will be sorely missed by all that were lucky enough to know him. Larry's family will host a celebration of his life in Lake Forest during Summer 2021.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-Lake on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved