|
|
Lawrence Richard Matson, 49, of Chicago died peacefully on May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Livia (Buzatu), cherished son of Glenda Matson (Brockman) and the late Larry Matson; devoted brother of Laura (Nathan) Matson and Johnny Buzatu; treasured nephew, cousin and friend of many. Lawrence was a graduate of Northwood Institute and a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Using his background in the car business, he was an employee of Firestone for over 7 years. Lawrence was one of the Good Guys - a loyal White Sox fan till the end. Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019 9:00 am - 11:30 am with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 am at Lakeview Funeral Home 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773) 472-6300. In lieu of flowers, get a colonoscopy! Contributions to White Sox Charities - www.whitesoxcharities.org, The Cancer Research Institute - www.cancerresearch.org, Chicago Food Depository - www.chicagofoodbank.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019