Lawrence Robert Lechner, beloved husband of Patricia, nee Hagarty, and the late Francoise, nee Southway. Dear father of Eric(Jessica),Brian(Dr. Alison), Danielle Hackett (Chris), Marc(Maureen), Mary Ellen Yep (Peter), and Robert & Fiance' Grace Daly, Elizabeth, Sarah, Kathryn and Anne. Dear brother of LaVerne Mikhail(Dr. Edward Mikhail) Dr. Leslie Smith( Dr.Ford Ebner), Laurel Weingarten,(Jeff Prostman), Lisa Nail (Dr. Steve Nail). Grandpa to Jax, Casey, Lilly, Francoise, Julia, Andrew Lechner and Abigail Yep. Also survived by many nieces and nephew. Larry was former President of A.W. Zengler Cleaners and current President of Lechner & Sons Uniform Rental. Larry was a longtime Northbrook Rotarian and an avid fisherman and many shoals of fish are rejoicing that he will no longer be fishing the their Great Lakes. Visitation Friday, Feb.15 from 3 to 8pm at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Avenue, Northbrook , where funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday,Feb.16 at 1:00pm, interment private. Donations can be made to The Willows Academy for Girls, 1015 Rose Avenue, Des Plaines, IL60616 or Northridge Preparatory School, 8320 Ballard Road, Niles, IL 60714.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
