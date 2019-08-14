|
Lawrence Rosenzweig, September 11, 1948 - July 31, 2019, Iowa City, IA
Born and raised in Chicago, he ran the family business until retiring at 52 years of age. He was a talented high-school and college basketball player and avid Lake Michigan sailor. After retiring, he spent many years driving his daughters to school and extracurriculars, as well as driving them crazy. He served on the Board of Directors for several charitable organizations and was passionate (and opinionated) about his work and family.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; his daughters, Anna, Molly, Leah, and Sofie; siblings, Bruce, David, Sharon, and Michael; and numerous additional family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 5-8 pm, at the Chicago Yacht Club at the foot of Monroe Street in Chicago. Memorial contributions can be made to the Adoption Center of Illinois at Family Resource Center.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019