Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Rubinstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Rubinstein

Add a Memory
Lawrence Rubinstein, 87. Beloved husband of Elissa nee Rolnick. Loving father of Adina Herman, Elana Dor and Dr. Adam (Dr. Joyce Ho) Rubinstein. Proud grandfather of Sarah, Samuel, Nathan, Shani, Noam, Max and Lior. Dear brother of Dr. Rita (Ben) King and Cynthia Rubinstein and brother-in-law of B. Reina (the late Dr. Milton) Alter. In order to protect everyone's health, all services are private. There may be a public service at a later date. Interment Ridgelawn. Memorials in his name may be made to Aitz Hayim Center for Jewish Living, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL 60022, www.aitzhayim.org or Solomon Schechter Day School of Metropolitan Chicago, 3210 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.schechter.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now