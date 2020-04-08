|
Lawrence Rubinstein, 87. Beloved husband of Elissa nee Rolnick. Loving father of Adina Herman, Elana Dor and Dr. Adam (Dr. Joyce Ho) Rubinstein. Proud grandfather of Sarah, Samuel, Nathan, Shani, Noam, Max and Lior. Dear brother of Dr. Rita (Ben) King and Cynthia Rubinstein and brother-in-law of B. Reina (the late Dr. Milton) Alter. In order to protect everyone's health, all services are private. There may be a public service at a later date. Interment Ridgelawn. Memorials in his name may be made to Aitz Hayim Center for Jewish Living, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL 60022, www.aitzhayim.org or Solomon Schechter Day School of Metropolitan Chicago, 3210 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.schechter.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020