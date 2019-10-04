Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawrence S. Becker Obituary
Lawrence S. "Larry" Becker, age 88, of Highland Park; beloved husband of the late Mae, nee Karsh; loving father of Melinda (Louis) Kostow and Barbara (Stuart) Hochwert; adored "Papa Larry" of Michelle (Josh) Newman, Pamela and Ross Hochwert; proud great-grandfather of Lucas Max Newman; devoted son of the late Max and the late Rose Becker; dear brother of Alvin (Sheila) Becker; treasured friend to many. Larry was an avid bowler, lifetime Bears fan, professional volunteer, and was known for his "high fives". Service Friday, 10 am, at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to JCC Chicago Women's Board, 300 Revere Dr, Northbrook, IL 60062

www.jccchicago.org/support/jcc-womens-board Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019
