Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Lawrence Schneider

Lawrence Schneider Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Schneider, age 76, beloved husband of Phyllis Schneider, happily married for 52 years; loving father of Jennifer (Scott) Cohen and Steven (Angie) Schneider; cherished Papa of Hannah, Seth, Leah, Nathan and Jacob; dear brother of Philip (Susan) and the late Sherwin Schneider; treasured uncle to his nieces and nephews. Larry was a loyal and dedicated friend to many. Chapel service Tues, Nov 26, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Assc., or Temple Chai, www.templechai.org. For information or condolences, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019
