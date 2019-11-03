Home

Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
View Map
Lawrence W. Harrington Obituary
Lawrence W. "L.W." " Larry " Harrington, age 93, of East Dundee former 41 year employee of the Milwaukee Road & Soo LineRailroads. Beloved husband for 51 years of the late Merlyn J. nee Matson. Loving father of Michael, Patrick, David, Laurie (Dennis) Curley, Jill and Barbara Harrington. Father-In-Law of the late Sheryl Harrington. Grandfather of Ryan (Jill LaPearl) Harrington and Katherine (Brandon Hollander) Dickey. Great grandfather of Michael and Eric Harrington. Brother of the late Roger Harrington. Brother-In-law of Ruth Gamroth . Uncle and trusted friend of many. Memorial Visitation Saturday November 9, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until time of Military Honors at 4:00 P.M. at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee. Please omit flowers. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For info, please call 847-426-3436
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
