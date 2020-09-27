Lawrence W. Johnson passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 96. He was a resident of Northbrook for over 60 years. Larry was married to his dear wife Loretta (née Sesterhenn) for 50 years until her death in 2004. Together they lovingly raised three children, Randy (Mary), Marilyn, and Russell (Jennifer). Larry deeply loved his five grandchildren: Dana (Cody Langellier), Philip (Sarah), Grace Khoury (Bryan), Charles, and Reid; and his great-granddaughter, Colette Khoury. Larry grew up in Park Ridge, son of the late Edwin and Florence Johnson. He was a graduate of Illinois Institute of Technology and a Navy veteran. Early in his career, he traveled throughout the western United States evaluating major buildings for fire risks. He returned to Chicago where he met Lorie while both were working at Marsh and McLennan. He enjoyed a successful 45-year career in commercial insurance. Larry and Lorie traveled widely, visiting all seven continents and every state. In addition to their world travels, they deeply enjoyed their annual trips to Florida's west coast. Larry was a long-time member of the Chicago Curling Club. He participated in bonspiels with his fellow Old Boys all the way through age 92. He was also a good dancer and he and Lorie were members of the Shore Club. Although he was a quiet man, he was fond of bending anyone's ear about how they should take up golf, invest for retirement, pay attention to Illinois politics, or travel to unique places. He had pluck and a toughness about him surrounded by a layer of curiosity and humility. A private memorial celebrating Larry's life will be held at a later date.





