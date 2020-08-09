Lawrence Walter "Walt" Deitrich, age 81, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Edward Hospital of Naperville. He was born on October 17, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA, to loving parents Leon Lawrence and Margaret Deitrich. Cherished husband of 55 years to Patsy Ann (Smith) Deitrich. Loving father of David Deitrich and dearest brother of Mary Deitrich Capra. Dear brother-in-law of Patricia Smith. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Walt Deitrich was a 50-year veteran of the nuclear power industry. Most of his career was spent at Argonne National Laboratory, working in reactor technology and reactor safety research, including 5 years as Division Director of Reactor Engineering. He also worked at the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Schenectady, NY, and for 3 years (2003-2006) at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria. He continued to assist the IAEA with numerous training courses through 2019. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Cornell University, 1961, a Master of Science (Mechanical Engineering) degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 1963, and a Doctor of Philosophy (Mechanical Engineering) degree from Stanford University, 1969. Walt was the recipient of the University of Chicago Medal for Distinguished Performance at Argonne National Laboratory, 1999; the International Atomic Energy Agency Merit Award for Outstanding Performance, 2005; and was a part of the IAEA work force which received the 2005 Nobel Peace Prize (which he said validated his career path). He was also a Fellow of the American Nuclear Society. Walt loved his family, friends, and Saviour Jesus Christ. He was an enthusiastic assisting minister at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. He was also an avid world-wide traveler, especially savoring trips to Japan with his son, Dave, and visits to places and colleagues around the world. He will be dearly missed. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, and to honor Walt, a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Doctors Without Borders
, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030; the Salvation Army, 5040 N. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL,60630; or your favorite charity
