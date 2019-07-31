|
Layton Shultz, age 88, of Chicago passed away July 27 surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Marie, nee Skopec, for 57 wonderful years. Devoted Father of Mary (Bernard) Guerrero, Kristine (Douglas) Plunkett, Sandra (James Pappas) Shultz, and Gerard (Bridget) Shultz. Loving Papa of Megan, Ryan, Joseph, Lucas, Joshua, Matthew, Elizabeth, Anthony, Jamie, and Olivia. Beloved Uncle and friend to many. Layton was on the Chicago Police Department for 41 years, proud Teamster through the Daily Racing Form for 50 years, and proud Korean War Veteran. He was an avid lover of his family, antiques, cars, especially rag tops, the ocean, classic movies and westerns. In lieu of Flowers donations to The at in Layton's name would be appreciated. A Visitation will be held Saturday August 3, from 10:00-1:00PM with a prayer service beginning at 1:00PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave, Chicago IL 60646. Interment Private. For more information please go to www.Smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019