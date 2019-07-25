Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Progressive Baptist Church
275 S Barnes Road
Aurora, IL
LC Hope


1954 - 2019
LC Hope Obituary
LC Hope, 65 of Aurora, IL transitioned to his heavenly eternal home Tuesday, July 16 at Rush Copley Medical Center. He was born on February 26, 1954 to the late Mable (Coleman) and LB Hope in Holly Springs, MS. He proudly worked as a Licensed Journeyman Electrician in IBEW Local 461 for 35 years.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 44 years, Theodora J Hope; his children, Tanessia Hope-Thomas of Yorkville, IL, Tim (Catina) Hope of North Aurora, IL and Shannon Hope (Kristian Glover) of Aurora, IL. Grandchildren, Tierra Hope, Tristan Thomas, Tonario Kimmons and Tim Hope Jr.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4 PM to 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 West Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. Celebration of his Life and Legacy will be held at 11 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Progressive Baptist Church, 275 S Barnes Road, Aurora, IL 60506 with visitation at 10 am. Pastor Dr. Julian E. Spencer Officiating. Burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, IL.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019
