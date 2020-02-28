|
|
Leah Lacey , born July 18, 1973, returned home to the Lord on February 25, 2020, at the age of 46. She is survived by her loving husband John Chylewski, her children, Anthony Qualls (Ashley) and Destiny Grim, along with 6 grandchildren, and her sister Laurie Lacey. Leah lived a rich and full life which has resulted in a host of loving families that count her as their own. Leah was a dedicated, determined woman who never saw something she couldn't handle from spoiling the grandkids to remodeling the kitchen. Her love of wolves is legendary and purple was always her friend. Her biological parents Larry and Grace are both deceased but has a step father Greg Teague whom she has helped for years as well as brothers Robert and Joey. She also had a sister Nadean and brother Larry from Tennessee. Leah was a cherished member of her parent's Earl and Monika Joyce's family since junior high. Through the Joyce's she counted eleven other brothers and sisters and their families who have been an integral part of her life.
There will be a memorial service at West Chicago Bible Church on Friday February 28th at 1:00. The church is located at 209 S. Oakwood Avenue in West Chicago, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020