Leander "Lee" Moore

Leander "Lee" Moore Obituary
Leander "Lee" Moore, 58; Devoted husband of PaulaMarie nee Alesi; Cherished father of Latesha Nesby, Angelina, Julianna and Sabrina Moore and grandfather of Leandru Nesby and Latayvion Smith; Beloved son of Geraldine Moore and the late Walter Moore, Sr.; Loving brother of Deborah, Andrew (Daphine), Larry (Sarah), Walter, Jr. (Jenay), Guy (Alice), the late Douglas Moore and brother-in-law of John Alesi. Proud uncle, godfather, and friend to many. A longtime employee of Pace Transportation Northwest, Lee worked as an operator, line instructor, dispatcher and supervisor. Visitation will be Wednesday April 24th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service will begin Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to Our Lady of Ransom Church in Niles for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Lee's memory to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation www.themmrf.org. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2019
