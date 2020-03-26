|
Leanne Irish Tresnowski, 73, of North Barrington, IL, born on December 29, 1946 in Niagara Falls, NY, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on March 24, 2020. Leanne will be deeply missed by her loving husband Bernard "Barney" Tresnowski; her daughter, Megan (Perry) Borgert; her step-children, Linda (Andy) Martorana, Judy Tresnowski, Mark (Rita) Tresnowski, Tom Tresnowski, Mary Beth (Jeff) Standerski, and David Tresnowski; her grandchildren, Skylar, Lily and Ella Borgert; her sister, Maureen (Paul) Schwendener; and many loving nephews, nieces and extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor Irish and father, S. Lee Irish. Leanne loved to cook, travel, knit and needlepoint. She was an avid reader and was passionate about her church, Altar Guild, Bible study and her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 647 Dundee Ave., Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Service Organization, P.O. Box 96860, Washington D.C., 20090, www.uso.org or the Altar Guild of St. Michael's Episcopal Church. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2020