In Loving Memory We had a wonder grandmother, one who never really grew old; Her smile was made of sunshine, and her heart was solid gold. Her eyes were as bright as shining stars, and in her cheeks fair roses you see.We had a wonderful grandmother, and that's the way it will always be. But take heed, because she's still keeping an eye on All of us, so let's me sure that she likes what she sees. We can't believe it's been a whole year you've been gone but it's not one day we don't think about you. Missing you everydayYour Loving Family Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019