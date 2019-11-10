|
|
Leatrice Mae Marynowski, nee Beckwith, 76, of Inverness, IL. Born on September 11, 1943 in Oak Park, IL to parents Ernest and Sophie Beckwith. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Marynowski. Loving mother of Craig (Nicole) Marynowski, Liara (Adam) Begale, Kyle (Anna) Marynowski and the late LaRae Marynowski. Proud Grandmother of Colton, Laelyn, Laubryn and Landryn. Loving sister of Lonny (George) Angelucci. Cherished aunt of Lanelle Angelucci, LeeAnn Bacarella, and Joseph Bacarella. Fond cousin and dear friend to many. A memorial visitation will be Friday, November 15, from 3:00-8:00PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 185 E. Northwest Hwy. Palatine IL. Friends are invited to Holy Family Parish 2515 W Palatine Rd, Inverness, IL on Saturday, November 16, at 9:30AM for a visitation with memorial mass following at 10:30AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Holy Family Parish. For more information please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019