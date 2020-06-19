Lee A. Hirsch
LEE A. HIRSCH, age 73, of Lombard. Loving husband of 45 years of the late Marietta, nee Tornabene. Loving father of Juliemarie (Dan) Stephens, Michael (Katherine) Hirsch; cherished grandfather of Maxwell, Alexander, Alyssa, and Walter; dear brother of Sandra and Charles (Therese). Many nieces, nephews, relatives and cousins. Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Northern Illinois Food Bank, 273 Dearborn Court, Geneva, IL 60134. Arrangements made by Brust Funeral Home, Lombard. Info 630-629-0094 or www.brustfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
June 18, 2020
We started as coworkers in 1978 at Trailer Train Company and began a friendship that lasted a lifetime. In loving memory of my exceptional, dear friend. I will love you and miss you always.
Marcia Cypress
Friend
