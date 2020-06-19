LEE A. HIRSCH, age 73, of Lombard. Loving husband of 45 years of the late Marietta, nee Tornabene. Loving father of Juliemarie (Dan) Stephens, Michael (Katherine) Hirsch; cherished grandfather of Maxwell, Alexander, Alyssa, and Walter; dear brother of Sandra and Charles (Therese). Many nieces, nephews, relatives and cousins. Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Northern Illinois Food Bank, 273 Dearborn Court, Geneva, IL 60134. Arrangements made by Brust Funeral Home, Lombard. Info 630-629-0094 or www.brustfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.