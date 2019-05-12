|
Lee Aaron Bilow, age 50, beloved husband of Elizabeth, nee Nuss, cherished father of Taylor Bilow, devoted son of David and Barbara Bilow, loving brother of Joshua (Amy) Bilow, dear uncle of Jack, Annie and Sophie, fond son-in-law of Herschel and Zelda Fuksman. Graveside services Tuesday 11 am at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand Rd. and Rte 53 in Arlington Heights. Contributions in Lee's name to ALS Florida www.alsafl.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH, 630-648-9824, or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019