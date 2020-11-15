1/1
Lee Andrea Wedoff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee A. Wedoff nee, 82 of Arlington Heights, beloved wife of the late Robert L.; loving mother of Robert (Angie), Laura M. (Gino) Guerra, and Linda; loved grandmother of Dr. Michael (Dr. Michelle Huang), and Ryan (Jisoon) Wedoff, Christopher and Bradley Guerra; dear aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. Visitation from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Friday St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 W. Monroe Street. Suite 1510, Chicago, IL, 60661 appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved