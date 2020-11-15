Lee A. Wedoff nee, 82 of Arlington Heights, beloved wife of the late Robert L.; loving mother of Robert (Angie), Laura M. (Gino) Guerra, and Linda; loved grandmother of Dr. Michael (Dr. Michelle Huang), and Ryan (Jisoon) Wedoff, Christopher and Bradley Guerra; dear aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. Visitation from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Friday St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 W. Monroe Street. Suite 1510, Chicago, IL, 60661 appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
