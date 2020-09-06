Lee Ann Weil née Werd, age 74 of Chicago passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was a graduate of New Trier High School and received her Bachelor of Sciences from Bradley University. After adventures in California and New York City, she founded Lee Weil & Associates in Chicago to become a globally-recognized executive recruiter for the advertising industry, making critical placements at DDB, Ogilvy, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, and more agencies worldwide. Lee was known for going "above and beyond," an expert in the evolving fields of account planning and consumer insights while making many lifelong friendships through her coaching and care. She was an outspoken advocate for democracy and equal rights, and was proud to cast her last democratic vote in 2020's primary election. She loved traveling the world with her nieces, and her greatest joy in the last decade was spending time with her most loving and cherished companion, cocker spaniel mix Maxie. Preceded in death by dear parents Paul and Dorothy Werd, and sister Susan Werd. Survived by loving brother Norman (Karen) Werd, nephew Aaron (Lauren) Nagel, and nieces Lauren Nagel-Werd, Alexandra Werd, and Sydney Werd. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the internment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Paws Chicago (pawschicago.org
) and Fair Fight (fairfight.com
). Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com