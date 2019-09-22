|
|
Lee Beck, 85, longtime Libertyville resident, passed away September 14, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by family. Lee received her degree in Social Work from Marian College and worked in the Juvenile Court system before marrying her husband, George Beck, of 58 years. Lee worked for the Girl Scouts while raising 4 daughters, then went back to school to complete her Masters in Social Work. Over the years, she worked for the Catholic Charities and DCFS, helping many women and children in crisis. She was a longtime parishioner and volunteer at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Parish in Vernon Hills. She was the world's best soccer Mom, working tirelessly to ensure her children had girls soccer teams to play on at their schools. She was a life-long fan of the theater, a lover of the National Parks, and supporter of the environment and wildlife; she will be dearly missed.
Lee is survived by her children Jenny Beck (Eric Schmidt), Nancy Doyle, Betsy (Cliff) Roberts, and Jan (Mike) Chica; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Lee is preceded in death by her loving husband George, whom passed away two weeks prior.
A Celebration of Life for George and Lee will held from 12:00 -2:00 pm Saturday September 28th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place (Rt 176, 1 Blk East of Rt 21), Libertyville with a service at 1:30pm. Funeral info (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019