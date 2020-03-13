|
Lee Braude, age 88. Husband for 63 years to Norma, nee Missner; Father of Jeffrey Braude; son of the late Joseph and Sarah (Witkovsky) Braude. A sociologist, he held AM and PhD degrees from the University of Chicago. He taught at the University of Wisconsin in Kenosha and Racine; University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Wayne State University in Detroit; Oakland University in Michigan and the State University of New York College in Fredonia, NY. Graveside services Monday 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, Section A, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge. Contributions to the Lieberman Center, c/o the CJE, 3003 W. Touhy Ave., Chicago, IL or www.cje.net/donate would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH
(630-648-9824), or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020