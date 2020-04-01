|
JOHNSEN Lee David of Huntley, IL peacefully passed away on March 28th, 2020 in Chicago, IL. He was born in Geneva, IL on September 21, 1951.
Beloved and devoted husband of Deborah Johnsen. Loving father of Wendy (Martin) Bales DeWitt, Sherry (Eric) Dearing, loving stepfather of Lindsay Hartsock and Bryan (Jessica) Hartsock. Devoted grandfather (PawPaw) of Odessa Johnsen-Dearing, Noah Bales, Remington Dearing and Scarlet Bales. Loving son of the late Joyce Johnsen (Rislow) and the late Lyle Johnsen, Sr. Dear brother of Lyle (Karen) Johnsen, Danny (Julie) Johnsen, Diane Kratzner, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.
Graduated from West Chicago H.S. in 1969. Attended the University of Illinois, graduating in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science in management sciences and operational research. He received his masters degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio in Finance and Information systems in 1993. In 1998 he was ordained as a Universal Life Minister and in 2011 became a duly ordained minister from American Marriage Miniseries.
Lee had a passion and love for the sport of baseball and especially the N.Y. Yankees and the Chicago Cubs. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, taking long walks and traveling to the Hawaii islands with Deborah. Lee got tremendous joy in spending time with his close family. Lee loved reading all he could about WWII history and collecting books, pictures, scrap books and videos on the subject. Lee was a very spiritual, understanding and loving man who always believed in our Lord, Jesus Christ, in living by the 10 commandments and set an example for us all who knew him. Our family has been blessed to have had Lee in our lives. His loving spirit will live on in our heats forever.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020