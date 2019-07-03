Home

Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Memorial Park
1436 Kenosha Rd.
Zion, IL
Lee Donnenwirth


1927 - 2019
Lee Donnenwirth (Sonsiadlo), 92, went to join her husband, Thomas, on June 30, 2019. She was born in 1927 in Niagara Falls, NY. Lee married in 1948 and lived an interesting and blessed life in many places. She was an active participant in many projects wherever she lived and a dedicated volunteer. Son, Michael (Clare and sons, James (Katrina) and Thomas) of Waukegan and daughter, Sandi Remson of Gatesville, TX (Mark and children, Laura, Brian and Kerry) have been the joys of her life. Her grandson Brian along with Caitlyn, his wife, gave her three great grandchildren, Clara, Clark and Charlotte. Memorial Service will be held at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, 1436 Kenosha Rd., Zion, on Friday, July 5, at 9am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Zion of CCC. You may leave online condolences at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019
