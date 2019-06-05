|
Lee Duane Bellman, age 69, of Schaumburg. Beloved husband of the late Julie E. Bellman, nee Tansey. Loving father of Dennis Bellman and Jay Bellman. Dear grandfather of AvaLeigh, Nicholas and Brooklyn. Loving son of the late June Hara, nee Chase. Dear brother of Faith (Robert) Pales. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of procession at Noon to St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to or the Salvation Army. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019