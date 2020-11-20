1/1
Lee G. Drabek
Lee G. Drabek, age 78; beloved husband of the late Arlene Drabek, nee Benes; loving father of Lee "Buddy" Drabek and Tracey (Lee Ann Barajas) Napora; dear grandfather of Kelly and Thomas Napora, Daniel and Adam Drabek; great grandfather of Melanie Napora; dear brother of Charles Drabek, the late Nancy (the late Joe) DiVito and Robert Drabek. President of Gateway Chevrolet, Oldmobile and Kia 1987-2008, Treasurer of the CATA, President of Chicagoland Chevrolet Dealers Advertising Association. A limited Visitation will be held Sunday, November 22nd from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Private family Funeral on Monday, November 23rd, 10:00 AM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please support Lee's family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, alz.org appreciated. 630-968-1000



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 20, 2020.
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
