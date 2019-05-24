|
|
Lee Goldberg, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Beverly (nee Britton); loving son of the late Harry and Dorathy; devoted father of Diane (Fred) Weber and Larry (Cindy Dann); cherished grandfather of Michael, Daniel, Camille, and Alexandra; brother of Ronald and the late Stanley and Jerome. Lee enjoyed sports, the opera, the symphony, and Ravinia Festival. He traveled throughout the world for pleasure, opera, and business. He supported many organizations, including the JUF, CSO, Lyric Opera, and Ravinia Festival. Lee was a lifelong Cubs fan and was delighted to have seen them win the World Series in his lifetime. Private funeral services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 24, 2019