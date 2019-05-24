Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Goldberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Goldberg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lee Goldberg Obituary
Lee Goldberg, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Beverly (nee Britton); loving son of the late Harry and Dorathy; devoted father of Diane (Fred) Weber and Larry (Cindy Dann); cherished grandfather of Michael, Daniel, Camille, and Alexandra; brother of Ronald and the late Stanley and Jerome. Lee enjoyed sports, the opera, the symphony, and Ravinia Festival. He traveled throughout the world for pleasure, opera, and business. He supported many organizations, including the JUF, CSO, Lyric Opera, and Ravinia Festival. Lee was a lifelong Cubs fan and was delighted to have seen them win the World Series in his lifetime. Private funeral services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now